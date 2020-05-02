2 Truck-drivers, Ugandan test positive of COVID-19, cases rise to 88

Spread the love

















Kampala – As the nation plunges in a moment of anticipation for the lockdown lifting, Ministry of Health has on Saturday, May 2, confirmed three cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Health Minstry revealed that the 3 cases tested positive from 2,484 samples taken at both bordr entry points and community testing

Of the 1,922 samples taken at the border entry points, 2 tested positive after a Kenyan and Burundi truck drivers that arrived via Malaba. Efforts to track them are underway

The other case was 22-year-old Ugandan male from Rakai District who tested positive of the 62 samples taken from the community

The confirmation of the 3 cases rises the number of Uganda’s COVID- 19 cases to 85, the Health Ministry revealed

Under the stewardship of Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Ministry cleared the air on Masindi case citing it was a 29-year-old policeman who was in charge of enforcing curfew in the district.

He was residing in the police barracks at the time of the test and has since been admitted to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital

The Masindi Police Barracks has since been cordoned off to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As Uganda strives to hold the fort and flattening the coronavirus infection rate curve, truck drivers continue to test these efforts while community testing starts confirming cases.

To date, 29 truck drivers have tested positive for COVID-19; of these, 17 truck drivers have since returned to their respective countries with 11 are currently admitted at different hospitals and 1 case still being tracked.