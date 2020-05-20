KENYA: 20 saved from sinking water-bus after engine failure on Lake Victoria

Spread the love

















Usenge – 20 people have escaped death by a whisker after were rescued from a sinking water bus on Lake Victoria.

The Water bus was enroute to Usenge beach in Bondo sub-county from Mageta Island when the incident occurred.

According to the Chief of Mageta location Ambrose Ogema, the water bus had a mechanical breakdown after one of its engines failed near Sirigombe Island.

He told Radio Ramogi that passengers who were aboard other boats went to the rescue immediately after they saw the water bus starting to sink.

Mr. Ogema said passengers who were on the water bus had already jumped out and since all of them had life jackets, none of them drowned

They were later taken to the nearby Kabarua beach and others to Mageta health center for medical check-up.

Usenge Water Bus prior to its sinking in Lake Victoria

On Friday, Uganda issued an alert over Lake Victoria’s water levels that have surged to their highest level in more than half a century after about eight months of relentless downpours.

According to Reuters, sections of waterfront properties such as luxury hotels including one belonging to a unit of Nairobi-listed Tourism Promotion Services and a Protea Hotel which is part of Marriott International, became submerged in the last few weeks.

Uganda’s water and environment minister Sam Cheptoris further warned that the situation could pose a threat to Uganda’s hydropower plants.