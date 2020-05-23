23 new cases confirmed as Uganda grapples with COVID-19 infections rising to 198

KAMPALA —The Ministry of Health has announced 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus rising the number of infections to 198

The Ministry further affirmed that new 23 cases are Ugandan nationals.

Of the confirmed 23 cases, 19 of the new cases tested positive at Elegu border post and four at Busia border.

In the wake of the directive barring entry of COVID-19 positive, 38 foreign truck drivers were blocked from entering the country and were handed over to their country of origin.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health says all contacts were under quarantine at the time of test.

851 samples were picked from truckers and 336 from the community.

So far, the total number of recoveries that have been discharged is 66.

On blocking drivers, Dr Aceng said that the drivers are being handed over in line with a presidential directive.

“The president made a directive that only truck drivers who test negative would enter the country. Drivers who test positive are handed over to their country of origin for treatment,” Dr Aceng said.