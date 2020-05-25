A Ugandan, 24 others test positive as Kenya’s COVID-19 infections rise to 607

Chief Administrative Secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Rashid Aman (AGENCIES)

Nairobi – Kenya’s Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman on Thursday, May 7, announced that a Uganda national and 24 others tested positive of Covid-19 in the country, taking the total tally of infections to 607.

Dr. Aman, speaking while addressing the press at Afya House, said the new cases were confirmed from 632 samples tested within the last 24 hours.

22 of them are Kenyans, 1 is a Ugandan, another a Tanzanian while the other is a Chinese national.

The 25 cases were recorded in various parts of the country, such as; Nairobi (17), Wajir (2), Kajiado (2), Mombasa (1), Isiolo (1), Migori (1), Nakuru (1).

Eastleigh leads in the number of Nairobi infections with 9 new cases, while the rest are spread between Kawangware (2), Parklands (2), Riruta (1), South C (1), Umoja (1), Juja Road (1).

The 25 new cases include 21 males and 4 females aged between 8-73 years.

CAS Aman also announced 7 more discharges, hence bringing the total number of coronavirus recoveries to 197.

He however stated that the country had also recorded 3 new deaths – 2 in Nairobi and 1 in Mombasa – taking the total to 29.