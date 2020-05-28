28 new cases confirmed as Uganda’s COVID-19 infections nibble to 281

Kampala – The Ministry of Health has, on Wednesday, May 27, confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed bringing the total confirmed cases to 281.

In an official Tweet on Social Media, THe Ministry revealed that the 21 new cases are truck drivers who arrived via Elegu border.

Seven other cases were are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers and were under institution quarantine at the time of test.

Health Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng also confirmed that 7 foreign drivers who tested Positive of the novel coronavirus were handed over to their respective nations.

Among the 7 foreign truck drivers were 4 Tanzanians, 1 Eritrean, 1 Congolese and 1 Burundian.

A total of 2,004 samples were tested for COVID-19 with 1,456 taken from the different border points and 548 others tested in the community rapid testing exercise in selected areas and Quarantines.