9 Kenyan truck drivers from Tanzania among 28 new COVID-19 cases, rising Kenya’s infections to 700

Kenya’s Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman

Nairobi – Nine Kenyan truck drivers who arrived in the country from Tanzania test positive as Kenya records 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said the drivers from Kajiado were tested at the Namanga border alongside their Tanzanian counterparts.

“Tanzanian drivers entering Kenya through that border are tested on their side of the border. 5 of the Tanzanian nationals were found to be positive and we have alerted the Tanzanian authorities to take up the matter,” he said.

Those whose samples tested positive in Nairobi within the last 24 hours are from the Kenyatta National Hospital (3), Embakasi (2), Kibra (1) and Pumwani (1).

Patients who tested positive in Mombasa are from Mvita (3), Changamwe (2), Kisauni (2), Nyali (2) and Likoni (1).

Two other patients are from Eldas and Tarbach in Wajir County.

12 people have since been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries from coronavirus to 251.

One patient who was at a health facility in Nairobi has died. The total number of deaths from the COVID-19 disease in Kenya is 33.