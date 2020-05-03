3 Arrested for Burglary After making-off with school property

Kabale – Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing school properties worth million shillings.

The suspects are Harvard Ahimbise and Denis Karusharu and another man whose identities are not yet known all residents of Kaharo parish, Kaharo sub county Kabale district.

The trio is accused of breaking into a staff house of Kaharo Primary

school in Kaharo sub county Kabale district.

Andrew Basensa the Kaharo Primary School Head Teacher, says that the thieves broke into a staff house at the school during unknown time of the night on May 1st 2020, and made off with seven plastic chairs, three mattresses, three blankets, two bedcovers, plates, saucepan, radio and Ugx 400,000 shillings for the school teachers association among other house properties worth millions of money.

AIP William Mutungi the officer in charge of Kaharo police station Assistant Inspector of Police William Mutungi said that the suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after a good Samaritan saw the suspects loading some of the properties on a motorcycle and alerted police who attested them.

Mutungi said that the suspects are still being interrogated to help

police ascertain if they are also behind a gang that has been terrorizing the sub county.

He added that the suspects are detained at Kaharo police station pending to be taken to Kabale Central police station.