3 police officers detained for freeing Ugandan suspect in kidnap of Kenyan Cop

Kenyan Police officers march at a ceremony.

AGENCIES | Nairobi County – Three police officers have been linked to the escape of a Ugandan suspect who was in custody for kidnapping one of their colleagues.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations revealed that the three were on duty on the morning that Martin Wasike ‘mysteriously’ disappeared.

“The trio deliberately and without permission released the suspect on the morning of May 13, 2020, at around 5:05 am without permission,” the report reads.

They are Corporal Vacity Kimeres (Service No. 226076), Police Constable Stephen Auko (Service No. 254854) and Police Constable Elias Koome (Service No. 258832).

DCI detectives narrowed down to the trio after surveying CCTV footage.

The three are to face charges of aiding escape, an offence which is contrary to Section 124 (a) of the Penal Code.

On May 18, a Nairobi court had summoned Kamukunji Police Station OCS to explain circumstances under which the Ugandan suspect escaped from lawful custody.

The summon was issued following a request by lawyer Alfred Nyandieka who is representing the family of the police officer who was kidnapped.

Wasike and two other suspects allegedly kidnapped the officer on January 19, 2020, at an undisclosed location.

The whereabouts of the kidnapped police officer are still unknown.

“…on or about January 19, 2020 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court kidnapped police constable Abel Misati in order that the said officer may be murdered or disposed of as to be put in danger of being murdered,” reads the charge sheet.

The prosecution has lined up around 10 witnesses to testify in the case.