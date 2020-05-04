4 Ugandan truck drivers test positive as COVID-19 infections rise to 264

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

Kampala – Uganda has on Wednesday, May 20, announced 4 new cases of COVID-19 rising Uganda’s infections to 264, the Health Ministry has revealed.

In a statement issued the Ministry of Health, Dr. Henry Mwebesa disclosed that 4 Ugandan truck-drivers tested positive from 2,228 samples taken from the various border points on Tuesday.

Dr. Mwebesa revealed that 2 of the four cases were previous contacts of their infected counterparts.

“The contact cases included A Ugandan Male, 28, a resident of Buikwe and is a contact of one of the previously confirmed truck driver.” part of the statement read.

Whilst the other is equally a Ugandan male, 26, a resident of Kyambogo, Kampala and is a contact of one of the previously confirmed truck driver. He was already under quarantine at the time of confirmation and is admitted at China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru,” Dr. Mwebesa clarified

The two other cases were equally Ugandan male truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania through Mutukula and are currently admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

2 cases are among truck drivers while the other 2 are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 264 in Uganda.

The Director-General revealed that 36 foreign truck drivers o tested positive for COVID-19 at the different border points.

“Additionally, the thirty-six (36) foreign truck drivers include: 17 Tanzanians, 15 Kenyans, 3 Eritreans and 1 Burundian, tested positive.” statement reveals.

However, RedPepper Digital was unable to establish the fate of 36 foreign truck-drivers at border points after testing positive

This follows a May 16 resolution to bar the entry of COVID-19 positive drivers in efforts to reduce the spread of the deadly virus through contact in areas they make stops.