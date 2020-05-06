May 12, 2020

6 bodies recovered close to 48 hours after collapse of building in Kansanga

May 12, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Uganda Red cross staff carry one of the bodies recovered from the rubble. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Kampala – It is close to 48 hours after a building in Kansanga, Makindye Division, Kampala, collapsed, trapping builders under the rubble.

Reports reaching this website at the collapses of building, more than 15 people were trapped under the debri

Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed the Saturday incident

A joint rescue team comprising the Uganda Police and Red Cross has spent close to two days as excavation proceeds in efforts to save the builders.

Speaking to RedPepper Digital, Uganda Red Cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita, on Tuesday, May 12, confirmed that six bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building

“In a joint rescue mission with Police, six bodies so far retrieved from the collapsed building in Kansanga,” Nakasiita revealed

The building collapsed on Saturday in Kansanga along Ggaba road adjacent to Wonder World recreation centre.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse of the building are still ongoing.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Sub-Saharan Africa AIDS deaths could double due to COVID-19, says UN

May 12, 2020 AGENCIES

Eng. IRENE KAGGWA SSEWANKAMBO | ICTs and the 4IR: How can Uganda harness these?

May 12, 2020 REDPEPPER Editorial

Controls on Fake News affecting freedom of expression

May 12, 2020 AGENCIES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *