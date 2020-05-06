6 bodies recovered close to 48 hours after collapse of building in Kansanga

Uganda Red cross staff carry one of the bodies recovered from the rubble. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Kampala – It is close to 48 hours after a building in Kansanga, Makindye Division, Kampala, collapsed, trapping builders under the rubble.

Reports reaching this website at the collapses of building, more than 15 people were trapped under the debri

Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed the Saturday incident

A joint rescue team comprising the Uganda Police and Red Cross has spent close to two days as excavation proceeds in efforts to save the builders.

Speaking to RedPepper Digital, Uganda Red Cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita, on Tuesday, May 12, confirmed that six bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building

“In a joint rescue mission with Police, six bodies so far retrieved from the collapsed building in Kansanga,” Nakasiita revealed

The building collapsed on Saturday in Kansanga along Ggaba road adjacent to Wonder World recreation centre.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse of the building are still ongoing.