May 20, 2020

66 new cases recorded as Kenya’s COVID-19 infections hit 1,029

May 20, 2020 AGENCIES

COVID-19 frontline workers dress up in protective gear.

Nairobi – Kenya has confirmed 66 more cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 1,029.

The latest cases are the highest number reported in a day since the first case was reported in March.

64 of the new cases are Kenyan citizens while 2 are foreign nationals.

The new cases are from 2,621 samples tested in the country between Tuesday and Wednesday and brings to total 49,405 the number of samples tested since the first case was reported.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows; Mombasa (30), Nairobi (26) Kajiado (3), Busia (1), Kisii (1), Uasin Gishu (1) Nakuru (1) Kirinyaga (1) Makueni (1) and Meru (1)

Further, the cases are distributed across the estates as follows: Mombasa; Likoni (10), Kisauni (8), Changamwe (3), Nyali (3), Jomvu (3) and Mvita (3).

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows: Kibra (15), Langata (3), Starehe (2), Dagoretti (2), Westlands (1) Eastleigh (1), Mathare (1) and Dandora (1).

In Makueni, the single case is in Emali, Kirinyaga the single case is in Kutus, Meru at Gitimbine, Nakuru at Naivasha, Uasin Gishu at Maili Nne and  Kisii at Bobasi.

The cases in Kajiado and Busia were confirmed at the point of entry.

In terms of age, the cases range from between 10 and 64 years old  and consist of 43 male and 23 females.

At the same time, 8 patients have been discharged from various facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 366.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

HEIST: Thief drills through hotel-room wall, robs adjacent Supermarket in Kenya

May 20, 2020 Frank Mulu | REDPEPPER Correspondent

4 Ugandan truck drivers test positive as COVID-19 infections rise to 264

May 20, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

COVID-19: Tanzania dismisses tests on 19 drivers at Namanga, accuses Kenya of trying to sabotage tourism industry

May 20, 2020 AGENCIES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *