66 new cases recorded as Kenya’s COVID-19 infections hit 1,029

COVID-19 frontline workers dress up in protective gear.

Nairobi – Kenya has confirmed 66 more cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 1,029.

The latest cases are the highest number reported in a day since the first case was reported in March.

64 of the new cases are Kenyan citizens while 2 are foreign nationals.

The new cases are from 2,621 samples tested in the country between Tuesday and Wednesday and brings to total 49,405 the number of samples tested since the first case was reported.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows; Mombasa (30), Nairobi (26) Kajiado (3), Busia (1), Kisii (1), Uasin Gishu (1) Nakuru (1) Kirinyaga (1) Makueni (1) and Meru (1)

Further, the cases are distributed across the estates as follows: Mombasa; Likoni (10), Kisauni (8), Changamwe (3), Nyali (3), Jomvu (3) and Mvita (3).

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows: Kibra (15), Langata (3), Starehe (2), Dagoretti (2), Westlands (1) Eastleigh (1), Mathare (1) and Dandora (1).

In Makueni, the single case is in Emali, Kirinyaga the single case is in Kutus, Meru at Gitimbine, Nakuru at Naivasha, Uasin Gishu at Maili Nne and Kisii at Bobasi.

The cases in Kajiado and Busia were confirmed at the point of entry.

In terms of age, the cases range from between 10 and 64 years old and consist of 43 male and 23 females.

At the same time, 8 patients have been discharged from various facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 366.