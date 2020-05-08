8 arrested for assaulting GISO enforcing curfew directives

Eight have been held in connection to the assaulting of the Nyanga GISO on Monday May 4

Kanungu – Police in Kihihi town council in Kanungu district have arrested 8 people who are suspected to have assaulted the Nyanga Gomborola internal security officer(GISO) while enforcing presidential directives on curfew.

Pius Asimwe the incharge of Kihihi police station identifies the GISO as Baker Tusingwire was allegedly on Monday night attached by a group of youth in Nyanga trading centre while he was enforcing the Presidential directives on curfew .

He says that Tusingwire found the youth in the trading centre at one of the drinking places and told them to go home as it was past the 7 pm which is meant for curfew it was then that they began beating him up leading him to get seriously injured on the face and neck.

He was saved by the Nyanga LCIII boss who callsed in police who came and rushed Tusingwire to St .Francis hospital Nyakibale as he was bleeding prosufely who later refferd him to Mayanja Memorial hospital in mbarara.

Asiimwe says that A case of attempted murder has been reported at Kihihi police station as the hunt for others go on and when investigations are over they will be arranged in court and charged accordingly.