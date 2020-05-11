Amuru Medic gruesomely killed in Land wrangle

The motor bike that was being used by the now deceased clinical officer

Amuru – A senior Clinical officer and in charge of Pabbo Health Centre III in Amuru district, Okello Wilfred, 56 was yesterday beaten to death by an unknown group of people in Nwoya District.

Okell, a resident of Lajok Olwiyo village, in Alero Sub County in Nwoya, reportedly left his home in the morning at around 7:30 am yesterday to go to the home of LCII chairman of Pangu parish and on his way back he met a group of people who had blocked the village path with a big log.

They later emerged from the bush, beat him up and he died instantly.

They robbed him of his Motorcycle no plate UG 5794M which he was riding and dumped his body to the nearby bush.

According to Patrick Jimmy Okema, Aswa region police spokesperson, five people have been arrested in connection with the murder and the motorcycle has been recovered.

Okema adds that the deceased had been a long-standing land wrangle issues which are before the Magistrate Court, where the suspects’ mother was remanded on May 7, 2020.