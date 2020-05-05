Army MPs return anti-COVID-19 cash, commit donation of UGX120M to Coronavirus fight

Army MPs led by Gen. Elly Tumwine returned anti-COVID-19 money and committed part of their salaries to the coronavirus fight. PPU PHOTO

Kampala – Army representatives in Parliament have heeded to President Museveni’ call and returned the anti-COVID-19 money delivering it to the National taskforce,

The Army MPs also committed part of their salaries towards the fight against COVID-19.

The funds (200M) were handed over to the National COVID-19 Taskforce led by the Rt. Hon. Prime minister Ruhakana Rugunda in Kampala today.

Gen. Elly Tumwine who spoke on behalf of 10 Army representatives in parliament said each of the MPs is donating UGX2M from their monthly salary for the next 6 months (to a tune of UGX 120M) as a commitment to fight COVID-19

“As UPDF, they will always sacrifice wherever necessary and this is a gesture of commitment to the national cause,” Gen. Tumwine said.

Gen. Tumwine implored all Ugandans to give whatever they can, but also adhere to guidelines set by government in the fight against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who received the donations at his offices in Kampala, applauded army MPs for the exemplary gesture and the vanguard role UPDF continues to play in national efforts against coronavirus.

Rugunda also received an assortment of medical protective gear including face masks, sanitizers and gloves donated by Kyoga Dynamics Ltd, a Chinese Engineering company operating in Uganda.

PM Rugunda said it is important that the pandemic started in China owing to how China contained it, and the assistance the Chinese government has extended to other countries including Uganda.

He called on members of the public to emulate UPDF MPs and other entities that have generously donated towards the coronavirus fight.