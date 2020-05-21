Back-off NAGRC Boss Dr. Charles Lagu’s interdiction! Mbarara Farmers ‘sting’ Agriculture Minister

Farmers’ Network coordinator Robert Kabatereine

Mbarara – The local farmers in Mbarara have warned the Minister for agriculture animal industry and Fisheries Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja to apologize and back off the issues surrounding NAGRC & DB ED Lagu’s interdiction.

The farmers from southwestern Uganda under their umbrella Mbarara Network of Farmer’s Voice Limited demanded an apology from Minister Ssempijja, whom they have warned to back off interdiction of the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) executive director Dr. Charles Lagu.

The warning follows the appointment of Dr. Anthony Ntaate as interim exuctive director to replace Lagu where farmers have expressed concern over how Minister Ssempijja is fuelling Lagu’s interdiction.

The Farmers’ Network coordinator Robert Kabatereine informed members of the press in Mbarara town that many farmers have started complaining and are worried as Dr. Lagu who supported their projects in various ways is unable to supervise and guide them.

Kabatereine said that he (Lagu) had various mafias who are working hard to bring him down.

“The man had lot of both internal and extarnal forced who wanted him down this is how he arrested by the state house anti-corruption unit a few weeks ago” said Kabateirine.

The farmers also wanted President Museveni and other authorities to look into the matter so that he get a fair hearing.

“If he had issues, they should leave him in office and investigate the concerned parties Kabatereine said.

On Friday, 8th May 2020, the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu released Dr. Lagu and three others on a cash bail of 7 m on grounds that their sureties were substantial but deposit in court their passports and a copy of their national identity cards; their sureties were directed to execute a non-cash bail of sh40m and the case returns to court on June 8.

Others accused with Lagu are Philip Ezekiel Mukani, 31, the procurement officer, Olivious Komujuni, 27, the animal husbandry officer, and Emmanuel Kafute Rumanzi, 37, the director Nuruma Holdings Limited.

The offences stem from the fraudulent procurement and supply of Chloris gayana from one government farm to another where it is alleged that the grass was procured from Ruhengyere Farm and supplied to Nshaara Ranch and Sanga farms by Nuruma Holdings Limited at the cost of UGX54,400,000.