Prof. Benon Bashaka ascends to Deputy VC Kabale University, hands over former office

Kabale – Prof. Benon Basheka the newly appointed Kabale University Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs has been handed over the office.

In a rather relaxed ceremony held on Friday, May 1at the university in Kikungiri hill that was presided the University Secretary, Canon Johnson Baryantuma Munono who represented the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Joy Constance Kwesiga.

Canon Munono, the University Secretary says that it had been a rather long way to the appointment but it was much worth it and given that the Office of the deputy vice Chancellor was now filled.

He hoped that Prof. Basheka would make a difference in strengthening the Kabale university Team in policy formulation and implementation, all academic-related affairs among others.

Prof. Basheka pledged to work as a team to achieve the purpose of the office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs and the objectives of the University as a whole.

He says that the office of the deputy vice Chancellor for academic affairs the core to the functioning of the University as it handled teaching, research and community service, the core business of any University saying that despite the lockdown, he and other newly appointed Colleagues together with the rest of the Management Team were already working behind scenes, especially on policy-related matters and marketing of the University.

He emphasized on the need to work on various academic reforms and approaches towards engaging and keeping the Community aware of developments in the University.

He reiterated his plan to ensure that there is information and knowledge sharing between the University and the local, national and international community which could be realized through regular press briefings by both Management and Academic Units.

Prof. Basheka called on all members of the University Community to engage in proactive marketing of the University programmes in the midst of the current pandemic to ensure that by the time the lockdown is lifted, the University would be in a position to carry on with its normal business.