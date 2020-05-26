Bishop Bagamuhunda donates relief to stranded Burundi, Rwanda students at Kabale University

Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, Rt. Rev. Eng. George Bagamuhunda

Kabale – Rt. Rev. Eng. George Bagamuhunda, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi has come to the rescue of 15 international students at Bishop Bahram university college Kabale and donated relief food to them.

The students mostly from Rwanda and Burundi were unable to return to their home countries after on March 20 when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni gave a directive that all educational institutions should close and all students go home as a way of fighting the spread of COVID 19.

Bishop Bagamuhunda who is the chaiperson of Bishop Bahram university govering body made a donation of 10 bunches of matooke and 30 kilograms of beans to help the university in feeding them.

Ronald Beinomugisha, the university Public Relations Officer says the university has since then been feeding them saying the donation by the bishop is a relief to them and that as the university they are committed to keeping helping then till the lockdown is lifted and normal business resumes.