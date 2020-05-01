Love in the air! Bootylicious Winnie Nwagi celebrates Chozen Blood

Spread the love

















Kampala – Curvaceous Swangz Avenue songstress has taken to her social media to stroke fans’ egoes while extending her birthday wishes to her estranged ‘social media husband’ Chozen Blood

“Happy quarantine birthday my dia social media husband🥳…. I heard wajja nokyaala 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 More life mukwano gwange, Chozen Blood tunyumirwe 🥂 Make it special😉,” read Winnie Nwagi’s instagram post.

Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie Nwagi and Chozen Blood are worryingly and their fans believe it is more than just a working relationship.

Chozen Blood, real name Patrice Musasizi, has been through a couple of relationships but is never public about his love life.

Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi has as well had her moments, her last relationship ending in tears.

Arguably one of the top songs of 2019, the two worked on a collaboration for the song dubbed ‘Yitayo’