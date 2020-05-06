COVID-19: Buhweju RDC urges politicians to prioritise development, praises MP Mwijukye

Buhweju MP Francis Mwijukye hands over the relief items to the District taskforce.

Buhweju – Peter Busoborwa the Buhweju Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has commended the Buhweju member of parliament Francis Mwijukye for putting aside political affiliations but rather the person he serves first.

Busoborwa urged other opposition leaders to emulate Mwijukye and put unity at the forefront for development to be realised in Uganda and he requested that unity exhibited during the COVID-19 Pandemic out to be maintained for the growth of the nation.

‘’We thank you for considering your people and heeding to the president’s call of supporting your people. We hope this spirit can be maintained because we need to help ourselves as Africans without colours and political affiliations ‘’ Busoborwa said.

He made these remarks while Mwijukye donated 38 hospital mattresses to Nsiika health centre IV in Buhweju district and crop seedling worth Shs10m to the locals.

Mwijukye who is also the Commissioner in Parliament of Uganda said several health centers in the district do not have mattresses and that he has been receiving calls from vulnerable people in the district requesting for food relief the reason why he brought two tonnes of posho.

‘’I have been getting many calls from a section of vulnerable people in Buwheju who need support and Buhweju being a district that is not in town we do not have many donors like these other districts that are in town so it is us the leaders who have to mobilize resources amongst ourselves to come and support our people,’’ Mwijukye said.

He says that he also said that he has also brought two tonnes of maize seeds for the people to grow as they they might be hungry now but also they need to eat tomorrow because that people must go and plant, you may be hungry today, you may eat but you will be hungry again tomorrow so that they can have harvests in the next few months.

Mwijukye also said that he surrendered his ambulance to the district COVID-19 task force which has been helping the people and says that he is to keep servicing it as well paying allowances to the driver until the lockdown is lifted.