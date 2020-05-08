Buikwe MP Musoke Returns UGX20M, Donates Ambulance, Food to COVID-19 Task Force

Musoke hands over Food Relief to RDCs Kagayi , Deputy Rhoda and LCV Kigongo

Buikwe – The Members of Parliament for Buikwe North on Thursday heeded to President Museveni’s call and donated to the district Covid-19 task force UGX20m he received to help fight the further spread of coronavirus in Uganda.

Musoke, the former Chairperson Njeru Town Council appealed to the district task force to ensure that the money is used to buy food for the vulnerable people affected by the virus lockdown in his constituency and also support security officers.

Still in line with supporting people struggling with COVID-19 restrictions, Musoke also donated over 8 tonnes of maize flour to the District Taskforce.

The food assortment and money was handed over to the Buikwe district task force headed by Jane Francis Kagaya.

‘’I’m handing over this money, ambulance and other assorted items to the Buikwe district task force as the president directed but it is my request that you use the funds to buy food for our people and also support security officials manning this exercise,’’ Musoke said during the handover.

The donation consisting of Maize flour, Jerry cans and soap for sanitizing worth about 20 million shillings is to be supplied to vulnerable communities within the district given the current food crisis due to lockdown.

The legislator also officially handed over his ambulance to the Task

force that has been ferrying patients and dead bodies in the district to

support in the crisis.

Flanked by her deputy Tiitwe Rhoda Kagaaya and Buikwe District Chairperson Mathias Kigongo, Jane Francis Kagayi, the Resident District Commissioner thanked the Musoke for being generous and law-abiding and pledged that the district task force would use the money to serve the intended purpose.

LCV Kigongo said the lockdown has placed a huge strain on the incomes of individuals and households and thanked the MPs who are rallying towards the president call to make sure families get food during this time.

President Museveni for the second time extended the nationwide lock-down because of the corona-virus pandemic. In his televised national address on Monday, Museveni announced a 14-day extension following the expiry of the 21-day lock-down. The first lock-down ran for two weeks.