Bushenyi market turned into farmland, traders decry mismanagement

Bushenyi – The woes surrounding Bushenyi Ishaka municipality have taken another twist after traders of Bushenyi Central Market threaten to demonstrate over the corruption of municipal officials.

The traders accused the municipal authorities of demanding them money without giving them receipts claiming that this has forced their fellow traders to desert the market.

The traders alleged that the market is now HOME of thugs and where animals are grazed.

The traders raised the issue with their Member of Parliament Gordon Arinda citing the incompetence of officials at Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality.

Anna Mugisha, one of the traders, said that the market lacks security and electricity and that this has made their work hard.

The traders further accused the municipal authorities of their failure to give them good facilities yet the government give them UGX100M meant for renovating the market.

This forced the Bushenyi Ishaka municipality Gordon Arinda assured the traders that he will contact the municipal authorities on how best they can develop the market and work on the few officials when are taking the advantage of traders and get money from them without giving the receipts.

“I will sit with these municipality officials and see how based we can work on this market and provide security and electricity and this will enable you to work even up late hours of the night,” said Arinda sustained.

When contacted the Bushenyi Ishaka municipality mayor Jackson Kamugisha said that its a pity that municipal officials are swindling money from these traders.

He said that they have made proposals to the ministry of local government and they have promised them money to revamp the market into a better one.

Kamugasha said that the traders should report these matter to the police so that these municipal officials can be brought to book.

“We have asked the ministry of local government and they promised us money and we will construct a good market to the people of Bushenyi and I think this will sort out all these,” said Kamugasha.