CONFIRMED: A Chief Magistrate behind wheel of car that knocked Seeta Traffic Officer

Toyota Rav4 M/V No. UAS 597U allegedly knocked and caused the death of traffic Police Constable Innocent Ayesigye in Seeta, Mukono. (RedPepper Montage)

Kampala – A Chief Magistrate was behind the steering wheel of a Toyota Rav4 registration number UAS 597U that allegedly knocked and caused the death of traffic Police Constable Innocent Ayesigye in Seeta.

Ayesigye succumbed to accident injuries on Tuesday morning at Rubaga hospital.

The police leadership had transferred him from Mulago hospital where he was taken on Sunday evening after he had been knocked at Namanve along Kampala -Jinja highway.

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage released by police and a picture taken by an onlooker on Sunday evening showed occupants in the Rav4 guarded by a police officer in a Khaki police uniform driving off the scene as Ayesigye appeared almost dead on the ground.

Mr Ayesigye was attached to Seeta police station and at the time of the accident was riding a police motorcycle UP 2164 Jiansey white in colour.

“He was rammed into by the driver of motor vehicle UAS 597U Rav4 white in colour from behind throwing him into an oncoming motor vehicle UBG 896E Ford blue in colour,” Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Police shared the picture of the Rav4 on its social media platforms urging the public to identify the owner. Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson had earlier on said that the two occupants of the vehicle had appeared at Seeta police station.

“The Driver of this car Reg. No. UAS 597U & his co-driver have reported themselves to Seeta Police Station. They knocked our traffic officer Ayesigye Innocent on Sunday evening at Namanve and didn’t stop… We are charging them with three counts; reckless driving, causing death through reckless driving and failing to report an accident,” Onyango tweeted on Tuesday evening.

A source revealed that the Chief Magistrate appeared at the Naguru police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon where a meeting on how to resolve matter surrounding Ayesigye’s death shall be handled.

Details of what has been resolved between police leadership and judicial officer were still scanty by press time. However, details obtained by police from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) show UAS 597U Rav4 is registered in the name of Charity Kamugisha, a staff of World Vision Uganda.

Ayesigye, after being knocked by a Rav4 staggered into a Ford Motor vehicle number UBG 896E which is currently parked at Bweyogerere police station. It was being chauffeured by Robert Ntambi, a resident of Bweyogerere division, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.