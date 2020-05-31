Contentious! Buvuma District registers First COVID-19 case

Buvuma – District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Baker Kanyike has reported one confirmed COVID-19 case.

In a telephone interview with Red Pepper digital, Dr Kanyike reveals that the case is a female from Bukayanja village Bweema Sub-county, asymptomatic who tested positive for COVID 19 on May 29, 2020.

Dr. Kanyike, informs the general public of the confirmed COVID 19 case in Buvuma District, says the client is a conduct to a co-driver who had earlier tested positive and is undergoing medical management.

“The case has been evacuated from the community and is under safe medical management” he explained

The DHO calls for collective responsibility and efforts of every one in the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He encourages the community to report any suspected Covid 19 case to the nearest health facility.

Meanwhile, Koboko district COVID 19 taskforce has come under criticism after three more community infections were announced.

Koboko South LC 3 chairperson Elly Asiki says one of the quarantine centres in the district is not well managed and at the time two of the positive cases were announced, the patients were at home.