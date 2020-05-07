BREAKING: Tanzanian Truckdriver tests positive of COVID-19 as Uganda languishes with 101 infections

A truckdriver buys a snack from a highway vendor. A Tanzania truck driver has tested positive of the novel coronavirus on May 7. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala — Ministry of Health has, on Thursday, May 7, recorded 1 new case of novel coronavirus rising the count to 101 infections.

The Ministry disclosed that one case tested positive from the 3,091 samples taken from truck drivers at the different border points

The confirmed COVID-19 case is a Tanzania truckdriver, aged 32 who entered in Uganda from Tanzania via Mutukula border.

Of 3,809 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, All 718 community samples have tested negative for Coronavirus

The Ministry also revealed that the number of recoveries capped at 55 with no deaths and fatalities registered.

Earlier today, Kenya confirmed that a Uganda and 24 others had tested positive of COVID-19 rising the nation’s tally to 607.

Dr. Aman, speaking while addressing the press at Afya House, said the new cases were confirmed from 632 samples tested within the last 24 hours.

22 of them are Kenyans, 1 is a Ugandan, another a Tanzanian while the other is a Chinese national.

The 25 cases were recorded in various parts of the country, such as; Nairobi (17), Wajir (2), Kajiado (2), Mombasa (1), Isiolo (1), Migori (1), Nakuru (1).

Eastleigh leads in the number of Nairobi infections with 9 new cases, while the rest are spread between Kawangware (2), Parklands (2), Riruta (1), South C (1), Umoja (1), Juja Road (1).

The 25 new cases include 21 males and 4 females aged between 8-73 years.

CAS Aman also announced 7 more discharges, hence bringing the total number of coronavirus recoveries to 197.

On unfortunate note, Kenya also recorded 3 new deaths – 2 in Nairobi and 1 in Mombasa – taking the death toll to 29 as of Thursday May 7.