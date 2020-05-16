COVID-19 death toll rises to 50 as Kenya infections skyrocket to 830, prompting 21-Day lockdown extension

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

Nairobi – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday announced that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country had risen to 830 after 49 more tested positive.

While addressing the nation at State House in Nairobi, President Kenyatta, also confirmed 5 more deaths resulting from the disease hence rising the death toll to 50.

He further revealed that 17 patients had since been discharged from the health facilities, further that the number of coronavirus recoveries now stands at 50.

The Head of State, while saying that “close to 30% of these recorded deaths occurred at home,” passed his message of condolence to the families and friends of the deceased.

The prevailing infection rates and debrief from Health Ministry prompted President Kenyatta to extend the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew by 21 more days in a bid to tame the spread of the coronavirus.

President Kenyatta disclosed that the 7pm to 5am curfew will now end on June 6, 2020.

This now comes as the second extension after the curfew which was first announced on March 25 was extended on April 25.

The Head of State also extended the ban on movement in and out of Nairobi, Mandera and counties on the Coastal strip by the same period.

“The cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Mandera that is currently in force shall also be extended upto and until June 6, 2020,” he said.

The President further sought to assure Kenyans that the government “will continue to take every measure it can” to protect them from the pandemic as well as to “plan for the recovery of our economy post the crisis.”

He also expressed alarm at the rising number of imported cases of the novel coronavirus from neighbouring countries.

According to President Kenyatta, 43 of the cases reported within the last week were confirmed in border points such as Wajir (14), Isebania (10), Namanga (16), Lungalunga (2), Loitoktok (1).