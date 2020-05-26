COVID-19 infections rise to 222 as Uganda records 10 new cases on Monday

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng checks the thermal scanner. (PHOTO: FIle)

Kampala – Ministry of Health announced 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus as Uganda grapples with a rise of infections to 222 on Monday, May 25.

The Ministry affirmed that 9 cases tested positive of COVID-19 from the samples taken from truck drivers at the various border points of Uganda.

Institutional quarantine slapped on previous contacts of the confirmed truck-drivers reported one new case testing positive.

A total of 1,037 samples were taken at the border points with 9 testing positive as earlier revealed and 152 samples from community and contacts tests.

In the wake of barring COVID-19 positive foreign truck drivers into Uganda, 30 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.

The Ministry of Health has since recorder 69 recoveries from the deadly novel coronavirus in Uganda.

♦️Today, 25 May, 2020, 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The total COVID-19 confirmed cases are now 222. 🔺9 new cases are from the Points of Entry while 1 new case is a contact to a previously confirmed truck driver.

The contact was under quarantine at the time of test. — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) May 25, 2020

With private cars set to resume Tuesday, tough guidelines have been issued by Police and law enforcement to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While speaking to the media, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga emphasised the road safety and observation of the 7 pm-6:30 am curfew or risk dire repercussions.

“You shouldn’t forget that other Presidential guidelines are still valid like the 7 pm-6:30 am curfew and mandatory wearing of face masks,” Enanga cautioned.

Mr Enanga equally emphasised that only three occupants would be allowed; including the driver.

Enanga revealed that those nabbed in violation will have their vehicles impounded and occupants arrested, taken to court and charged with disobeying the Presidential directive.