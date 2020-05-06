COVID-19: Kenya orders testing of truck-drivers 48hours before dispatch

Truck drivers awaits testing at border point before dispatching. (AGENCIES PHOTO)

Nairobi – Kenya’s government has now ordered that all cross-border truck drivers be tested for COVID-19 at least 48 hours before leaving Mombasa or Nairobi.

This according to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia is part of additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus through imported cases.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, May 6, CS Macharia said the drivers will be required to produce a Covid-19 free certificate at the border points, adding that the directive will apply even to drivers entering the country from other neighbouring regions.

“All truck drivers leaving our country to the neighbouring country have to be tested at least 48 hours before they leave Nairobi or Mombasa because by the time they reach the border they must show a certificate that they are Covid-19 free,” said Macharia.

“And that will be mandatory and also applies to drivers coming from other regions like Uganda and Rwanda.”

The Transport CS said that all drivers going to carry goods from the Mombasa Port and Inland Container Depots in Nairobi and Naivasha will be required to produce the Covid-19 free certificates.

The truck drivers will also be required to undertake the Covid-19 test after every two weeks upon which the certificate will be renewed.