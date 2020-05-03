COVID-19: Nigeria overtakes Ghana as death toll hits 1,689 in Africa

A woman wearing a face mask walks nearby the Central Mosque in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, March 20, 2020. The government banned all religious activities for four weeks following confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Spread the love

















AGENCIES | DailyPost | Lagos – The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that there are now 43,734 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 53 countries across Africa.

The health agency stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

According to the tweet, COVID-19 has killed 1,689 people in Africa, while a total of 13,383 patients have recovered from the deadly disease across the continent.

Nigeria is now the highest country in West Africa with 2,170 cases and 68 deaths, followed by Ghana with 2,074 cases and 17 deaths.

The Africa CDC COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Cameroon have continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported Coronavirus cases.

“COVID-19: Update as of 02/05/2020, 9:00 AM (East Africa Time)

“53 African Union Member States reporting COVID-19; 40,746 cases, 1,689 deaths, and 13,383 recoveries.” It said.