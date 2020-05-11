Decomposing body found in Kabale

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate, confirmed the reports.

Kabale – Police have recovered a decomposing body of a 45 years old man.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, identified the man as Galas Turyanyeta, a carpenter and resident of Kitabura cell, Ryakarimira Town council, Kabale district

The deceased’s decomposing body was on Sunday at 10 am, found at Nyamitooma cell, Rukore Ward, Ryakarimira Town council, Kabale district,

Maate revealed that already decomposed human remains were found in eucalyptus plantation by residents who had gone to collect firewood as they were found in clothes identified by the deceased’s son.

He says that The family members said that he allegedly disappeared in Febuary 12th 2020 at around 4pm and his whereabouts could not be traced since then.

Maate disclosed that the Motive of the killing and suspect(s) was yet to be established as police commenced with the investigations as the Remains were collected and taken to Kabale Referral hospital for onward analysis.