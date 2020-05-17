Locals accuse District anti-COVID-19 taskforce of ‘Politicising’ relief food distribution

Kabale Municipal Mayor, Emmanuel Byamugisha Sentaro, (2nd right) flags off relief food in the municipality recently.

KABALE – District anti-COVID-19 taskforce has come under fire by some residents of Kabale Municipality accusing it politicizing relief food distribution.

The task force has so far received 65 tons of relief food from politicians, the business community and other groups to feed locals whose livelihood was disrupted by measures taken to control the spread of coronavirus disease –COVID-19.

But locals say that the members of the taskforce are giving priority to supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Locals also accuse the taskforce of targeting landlords and shop owners and leaving out tenants who are even more vulnerable.

Sam Bekunda, a resident of Kigogi B in Central Division says that the food distribution is full of loopholes and wants authorities to account for the tons of food that they have received since the lockdown started.

Evalist Tugeineyo a resident of Kigongi B says that when he heard that distribution has started, he had hoped to be among the beneficiaries but to his surprise, he was not given even though his LC 1 chairperson has already wrote his name but he was later scrapped as he was accused of shaming the taskforce through crying via media about their suffering and later told that he did not qualify for the relief food.

James Ainebyoona says that although he was included on the list of beneficiaries, he was later told by authorities that he cannot get the food because he has no national identity card.

Sam Arineitwe, the Central Division LCIII boss says that denying people food basing on their political interests and affiliation to the National Resistance Movement was erroneous.

Darious Nandinda the Kabale Resident District Commissioner who is also the chairperson of the task force says that the task force has no food to distribute to even those who can afford to give to all people as the little they had they gave it out.