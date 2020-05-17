District taskforce closes market, citing violation of directives issued to curb spread of COVID-19 by vendors

Kabale RDC Nandinda Darious

Kabale – The Kabale District COVID-19 taskforce has temporarily closed Ahabuyonza Market in Kaharo Sub County, Kabale district over non-compliance to measures that were put in place to control the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The daily Market that accommodates hundreds of vendors from Kaharo Sub County and the neighbouring areas; mostly vegetable dealers is found in Nyakahita village on top of Kabaraga hills along the Ntungamo-Kabale-Katuna Highway.

Darious Nandinda the Kabale Resident District Commissioner who is also the chairman of the District COVID-19 task force revealed they resolved to close the market temporarily because the vendors were violating the guidelines of Government put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Nandinda said that the vendors were not practicing social distancing, had no washing facilities and were not putting on masks as per the presidential directive.

He said that they have resolved to close the market temporally until on Tuesday next week when the District COVID-19 task force members will sit with the traders and agree on the guidelines.