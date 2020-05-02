EAP’s Kigozi, Black Market Records Donates relief food to Luwero

Spread the love

















Luwero – Luwero district authorities have received over 9000 kilograms

of maize flour worthy UGX20M for distribution to vulnerable families, among other groups, thanks to East African Partners led by Isaac Kigozi.

In partnership with members of Black Market Records, an American based label, the group handed over food relief on Saturday morning in Luwero district.

Handing over the bags of maize flour containing 6kgs each, Kigozi, the Chief Executive/ Managing Director of East African Partners said the food is meant to benefit the vulnerable, all communities and those hit by the COVID-19 lockdown in the war-ravaged areas of Luwero.

‘’We appreciate President Museveni for the effort towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the food has been will be given to all religious communities including our Muslim brothers and sisters during this Ramathan,’’ Kigozi added.

He revealed that the ‘stay-at-home’ order aimed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus has left many of the residents in acute hunger and poverty the areas of Luwero Triangle.

Kigozi and the team from Black Market Records

Most of the new cases of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks have been cargo truck drivers bringing in essential commodities from the neighboring countries.

Last month, Ugandan President Museveni extended the lockdown for another 21 days to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

However, on Monday, May 4 the President is expected to deliver the much

awaited address in which he is expected to announce the lifting of some of

the current lockdown measures which will see the country return to work.