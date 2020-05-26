Pay or risk Loss of licence! Education Ministry orders Private Schools to pay Teachers, Workers

Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza

Kampala – The Ministry of Education and Sports has ordered Directors and proprietors of private Institutions to pay salaries of teachers and other workers or risk losing licences.

This follows worry and concern raised by teachers and workers expressing dissatisfaction over school managements’ failure to pay their salaries and arrears amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Since the closing of schools, I have not received a single coin to take care of my family. I am worried about my children. My hands are tied,” said Ms. Namanya Catherine, a Primary school teacher and a single mother of 5 as she frowned in dismay.

Ms. Namanya and many other teachers’ next courses of action lie in balance in the wake of unpaid salaries and arrears for the first term prompting a public outcry.

Primary School teacher guides a pupil in a classroom

These observations prompted the Ministry of Education to swing in action to the rescue of victims thus ordering school directors to pay teachers or risk closure.

“My attention has been drawn to various reports that teachers and other workers in education institutions especially privately owned institutions are not being paid due salaries,” Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza expressed concern.

According to Kakooza, the 2-months closure of schools is less than the time that was left on the first Term of 2020 including holidays.

“The budget for salaries for the first term should be adequate to pay the staff for at least 3 months,” said Kakooza.

He added, “This is, therefore, to remind you that you are required to pay your employees during the lockdown period in accordance with the Employment Act and as per the agreed employment contracts.”

According to the Ministry of Education and Sports Guidelines for staff employment in private schools and institutions, Guideline number 5(9) provides that school management shall pay the full-time staff during both

school term and school holidays.

In a recent May 19 address to the nation, President Museveni disclosed that schools and tertiary institutions will reopen on June 4 but for the only candidate classes.