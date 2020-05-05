Eight new cases registered with Uganda’s COVID-19 tally rises to 97 amid partial lockdown lift

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng checks the thermal scanner. (PHOTO: FIle)

KAMPALA— The Ministry of Health has, on May 4, confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 raising the number to 97 as the nation digests the partial lifting of the lockdown

The ministry confirmed that the 8 cases tested positive from 2,246 samples taken Monday.

Of the confirmed cases, 6 were truck drivers whose samples where taken off from the 2,061 samples taken from border entry points.

Five truck drivers that arrived via Malaba border post and 1 via Mutukula point of entry tested positive

Health Ministry revealed that 2 other cases are confirmed in the Rapid Assessment Survey from the community.

The recording of the eight cases has pushed Uganda’s COVID-19 tally to 97 — (three cases shy of 100)

As a sign of relief, the Ministry confirmed that 55 recovered had been recorded to have been fully discharged after treatment from the various designated medical facilities.

President Yoweri Museveni, on Tuesday, May 4, announced the partial lifting of measures for some sectors amidst the coronavirus pandemic with restaurants, mechanical and woodwork workshops, hardware, wholesaler tipped to resume.

He, however, emphasised that private and public transport, schools and other activities with any gatherings will remain suspended

“Workers that were supposed to be encamped near the workplace can continue with that or use any of the modes of transport laid out. Bicycle or walk. These workers are known and we can follow and monitor their family,” President Museveni.

“We have not yet found it wise to open public transport or private transport except for Essential Workers whose vehicles were issued stickers,” Mr. Museveni asserted emphasising the ban on transport