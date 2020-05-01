Eight-year-old Boy donates to COVID-19 District taskforce

Ronald Akampa, 8, a Primary 4 pupil donated UGX11,200 to the kabale district COVID-19 task force to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

Kabale – Ronald Akampa, an eight years old Primary Four pupil, donated to the Kabale district COVID-19 task force UGX11,200 from stone quarrying to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

Ronald is a resident of Kiyora cell in Kabale Municipality Kabale district a primary four pupil at Winner’s Junior Nursery and Primary school.

While handing over the money to the Kabale district task force in a meeting held at national teachers college Kabale, Thursday, April 30, Akampa revealed that he was paid UGX11,200 from quarrying stones at Kiyora stone quarry.

Ronald Akampa shares a light moment with members of the Kabale District Taskforce

Akampa said he also decided to join the rest of the people to contribute towards the fight against Corona virus in Kabale district.

Darius Nadinda, the Kabale resident district commissioner who is also the chairperson Kabale Covid19 task force, commended Akampa for his contribution and challenging the people for his contribution.

He added that as Kabalae district task force, after the outbreak of Covid19 they will have to look for the boy and assist him in his studies.