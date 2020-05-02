Ferry with unknown number of passengers aboard capsizes in Lake Victoria

Usenge Water Bus prior to its sinking in Lake Victoria

Usenge – A ferry with an unknown number of passengers has capsized in Lake Victoria.

The boat popularly known as Water Bus is said to have been plying the Mageta Island—Usenge beach route in Siaya County when the incident occurred.

Sources say the boat could have been hit by strong winds and high tides partly attributed to rising water levels of Lake Victoria.

A rescue mission is currently underway, coordinated by local administration and beach management units.

Water levels have been on the rise in Lake Victoria over the last four months.

This has been attributed to high rainfall levels in Western Kenya as well as climatic change.

On Friday, Uganda issued an alert over Lake Victoria’s water levels that have surged to their highest level in more than half a century after about eight months of relentless downpours.

According to Reuters, sections of waterfront properties such as luxury hotels including one belonging to a unit of Nairobi-listed Tourism Promotion Services and a Protea Hotel which is part of Marriott International, became submerged in the last few weeks.

Uganda’s Water and Environment Minister, Sam Cheptoris, further warned that the situation could pose a threat to Uganda’s hydropower plants.