Fire guts Ntare School, property in millions lost

Mbarara – There was stumped at Ntare School in Mbarara municipality as the police fire bridged tries to put off the fire that gutted the school Saturday afternoon.

A raging fire ripped through the house of the school boss Jimmy Turyagyenda and destroyed a number of properties.

The fire that started at around 2:30 pm destroyed several properties, including car, a Toyota corolla registration number UBE 219P belonging to Turyagyenda.

The house is within the school, which is a few meters away from Mbarara town.

Police fire bridged officers try to put fire at Ntare school

According to the Rwizi Region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said that they have not have much about the fire and what could be the possible cause saying that they have started investigations.

He said that police rushed on to the scene after a tip-off from the locals and the employee of the school.

However, Kasasira said that according to preliminary findings indicates that the fire could have started from electric short circuit in the garage connected to the kitchen.

The case was reported to Mbarara police station under SD Ref 06/23/05/2020.