Former Assistant Town Clerk summoned over embezzlement of funds

Ishaka -The drama ensued at Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality after police summoned the former Nyakabirizi Assistant Town Clerk to answer charges of embezzlement of funds.

Jackline Namara Kamurari, the current Community Development Officer (CDO) for Bushenyi Ishaka municipality is accused of swindling money amounting to UGX30M

According to latter from the Bushenyi central police station summoning Namara go to the OCCID office to be questioned on the missing funds.

When contacted the Nyakabirizi division speaker Mackay Twijukye said that Namara swindled the money when she was still the accounting officer of Nyakabirizi division.

He said that the money that was under the category of Capital Development fund from the central government amounting to UGX7.7M.

The others are UGX 1.5m meant for LC Chairpersons for 25%, UGX11M for buying council chairs and ugx2M meant for the budget conference.

He said that Namara singlehandedly signed vouches and withdraw the money from the division accounts.

“The division will not do anything this financial year because all the money was swindled by Namara so as of now we are there not knowing what to tell our voters,” said Twijukye.

However, when contacted the embattled Namara said the only money she knows is UGX7.7m where police wanted to know what she used them.

She that as the accounting officer of the division she had taken all the necessary information to the police because what the money did are there.

Namara said that each financial year Nyakabirizi division can not get the alleged UGX30M saying that she was wondering where the claimed money was coming from.

She said that even the division leaders know what the money did because they are there visible.

“What I know is only UGX7.7m and even division leaders know what the money did because they are visible I don’t know what they want from me,” said Namara.

This comes a few days after police in Bushenyi nabbed the former municipal chief finance officer Jackson Muhwezi Beyendeza on charges of swindling over UG350M.