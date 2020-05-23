Former State Minister appointed Board Chairperson of National Housing

Kampala – Former MP Bubulo County West and Mbale Municipality), Hon Wanjusi Wasieba was, on Friday, May 22, appointed new Chairman of the Board of Directors National Housing and Construction Company.

The former State Minister for the then Ministry of Works, Housing and Communications (1994~2001), Hon Wanjusi Wasieba was equally MP Bubulo County West (1996~2001) and later Mbale Municipality (2004~2006).

Hon Wanjusi Wasieba takes over from recently appointed Chairman of National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) Dr. Joseph Biribonwa.

The outgoing Chairman, Dr. Joseph Biribonwa, noted that whereas the company had experienced challenges related to the absence of the Libyan shareholders, capitalization issues and the COVID-19 outbreak among others;

“You inherit a company that is built on three pillars namely, the people, policy and systems. As a team, we have attained landmark progress with new projects opening up. We remain committed to spread our wings further but also venture into affordable housing space in order to meet the growing needs of houses for the youth”.

“Besides the turbulences, National Housing remains resilient and committed to play its role as mandated,” Dr. Joseph Biribonwa affirmed.

Dr. Biribwona requested the incoming Chairman to maximize use of his vast experience as an architect to help guide innovations that will help NHCCL to evolve new technologies and costing options that will ensure that the business positions to address affordable housing challenges.

Hon Wanjusi committed to adopting a consultative approach to doing business.

He advised NHCCL staff to be less bureaucratic but businesslike in order to cope in the competitive industry.

In attendance at the handover of office were two other Ugandan Directors of the company, the Deputy Secretary to Treasury Patrick Ocailap and the Acting Director of the Public Private Partnerships Unit Mr. Jim Mugunga.

Others included the CEO Eng Kenneth Kaijuka and Senior managers and staff..