Four Truck-drivers test positive as Uganda’s COVID-19 infections bloat to 126

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng checks the thermal scanner. (PHOTO: FIle)

Kampala – Ministry of Health has, on Tuesday, announced four new cases of the novel coronavirus rising Uganda’s infections to 126.

Health Ministry disclosed that the four new cases were all truckdrivers that arrived border entry points.

The confirmed cases were include: 2 Ugandans, 1 Kenyan who arrived via Elegu and 1 Tanzanian who arrived via Mutukula border.

The four truck drivers are part of the 1,478 samples taken from their counterparts at the different border points.

A sign of relief as community samples testing negative for the third day in a row with the recent 233 returning COVID-19 free on Tuesday May 12.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a total of 1,711 samples were tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI)

Kenya today registered 15 new cases of novel coronavirus – among them being a toddler of 1.8 years, the Ministry revealed.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Rashid Aman confirmed that the 15 tested positive out of 978 samples,.

“14 are Kenyans while one is a Rwandese national. The youngest is 1.8 years old while the oldest is 62 years,” Dr. Aman said.

In terms of counties: 7 are from Mombasa, 3 from Migori, Wajir (2), Nairobi (1), Machakos (1) and Kiambu (1).

According to the Health CAS, two other people from Tanzania and Isebania also tested positive and will report back to the relevant authorities for isolation and contact tracing.

Eight people have also been discharged with total recoveries now at 259.

Three others however died: two while at home and one in hospital. Total deaths from coronavirus now stands at 36.