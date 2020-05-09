May 9, 2020

BREAKING: Four Ugandan truck drivers among 13 new COVID-19 cases, rising Uganda’s infections to 114

May 9, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

A truck driver buys a snack from a highway vendor. Thirteen Truckdrvers have tested postive of the novel coronavirus on May 8. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala — Four Ugandan truck-drivers have been confirmed to be among the 13 new cases of COVID-19 that Ministry of Health has reported on Saturday, May 9.

The Ministry disclosed that 13 cases tested positive from the 3,161 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute on Friday, May 7.

Out of the 13 new cases confirmed,7 are Kenyans, 4 are Ugandans while 2 are Tanzanians.

Under the stewardship of Dr. Ruth Jane Aceng, Health MInistry revealed that the tracking of the truck drivers has commenced and the public will be updated accordingly.

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng checks the thermal scanner. (PHOTO: FIle)

The Ministry confirmed that the 13 new COVID-19 cases tested positive of the novel coronavirus from 2,421 samples taken of truck drivers at the various border points.

Of 3,161 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, all 740 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

The Ministry also revealed that the number of recoveries capped at 55 with no deaths and fatalities registered.

The new cases registered rise the number of COVID-19 infections in Uganda to 114.

