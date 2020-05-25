Health Ministry announces over 400 scholarship for Health workers

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwiine

Kampala – The Ministry of Health has announced a total of 425 scholarships for ICU and nursing professions in efforts to develop skills to support Uganda’s health care system.

In a notice issued by Permanent Secretary Dr Atwine Diana, the Health Ministry invited applications for the scholarship opportunities from suitably qualified health workers to be undertaken at Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

The Funds for the Scholarships were raised with financing from the World Bank and the Global Financing Facility in Support of Every Woman Every Child (GFF) for the implementation of Uganda Reproductive Maternal and Child Health Service Improvement Project (URMCHIP)

The Ministry revealed that the financing was geared is to support the training of Health Workers in Key disciplines in Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent health tenable in Uganda.

Dr. Atwiine revealed that scholarships include 25 slots for the Masters in Nursing (Critical Care Nursing) and 400 slots for In-service Certificate (Intensive Care Nursing) with all set to be undertaken at Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

The Statement revealed that all applications were to be addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health for the Attention of the Ag. Commissioner Human Resource Management not later than June 30, 2020.

Successful candidates will be required to apply for official study leave from their employers

The statement revealed that The list of successful applicants shall be displayed at the Ministry of Health by July 15, 2020.

The initiative has seen over 700 health workers being trained over the last two (2) financial years in key maternal and child health medical disciplines.

On the wake of the novel coronavirus, the health sector has been strained reflecting a need to build capacity across all medical disciplines in Uganda.