HEIST: Thief drills through hotel-room wall, robs adjacent Supermarket in Kenya

The suspect reportedly booked a room at an adjacent guest room and spent his night executing the crime. Photo: Courtesy

Kisumu – Detectives in Kisumu are pursuing several people believed to behind the Shivling supermarket Tuesday night break-in.

Preliminary investigations indicate that money and television sets of unknown value were stolen in the heist that has left area residents shell-shocked.

The newly opened supermarket along the Kisumu-Kakamega road shares a wall with Hotel City Park which was drilled on the said night to allow access into the retail store.

Kenya’s online publisher, k24 Digital reported that the mastermind of the heist had booked themselves into the guest house and picked a room adjacent to the supermarket.

It was on Wednesday morning that the hotel staff reporting for duty noticed that there was a hole in the wall.

Coincidentally, the guest who is now the prime suspect had already checked out by the time hotel staff discovered the crime.