FDC’s Deputy SG Dr. Joseph Tindyebwa appointed Policy Analyst to LoP office

New Principal Policy Analyst for the Leader of Opposition, Dr Joseph Tindyebwa

Parliament – Dr Joseph Tindyebwa the Forum for Democratic Change National Deputy Secretary-General for Policy and Research has been appointed as the new Principal Policy Analyst for the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Dr Tindyebwa welcomed the tasking job and affirmed that he will perform well due to his vast experience and knowledge in public office with the will to do the best for a better Uganda

HE revealed that it has all along been his ambition to work for the parliament of Uganda as the appointment self-motivated him to contribute my best to the legislature arm of government.

“It is a tasking job that I believe I will perform well. Joining civil service in 2004 as a young sub-county chief, I was sought resignation to join active politics by 2010,” Tindyebwa revealed

Ranked as the second-best performing senior Assistant Secretary, I will do my best for a better Uganda and this appointment motivates me to contribute my best to the legislature arm of government with my vast knowledge “.Dr Tindyebwa said.

He says that service to the public has always been on the need by the people being that now is a public officer as a civil servant that he is to abide with the parliamentary staff ethical code of conduct including being non-partisan though with a political belief of his choice.

“There is no need to resign as Deputy Secretary-General Research and policy in the FDC given my tenure ends in June 2020.

Dr Tindyebwa before joining politics He served in civil service of Kabale District Local Government as Sub-County Chief,Senior Assistant Secretary and later as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer 2004-2010 .

He in 2006 and 2010 he when he stood for the Rubanda East parliamentary seat on the NRM primaries he lost on both occasions As in 2017 due to the passion to represent Uganda in the East African Legislative Assembly, he aspired on the FDC Party ticket.

Him joining the opposition was not the first time as in 2000 he was among the youth activists of the reform agenda until he joined NRM government as a civil servant 2004 till he quit NRM in January 2012 to join FDC.

Dr. Tindyebwa was born on 1st April 1979 from Rwara village , current Karukara Ward , Hamurwa Town Council , Rubanda County East. He is married to one wife by names Suzan Tindyebwa with four children.

He has vast teaching and research experience in research supervision and lecturing in various universities of East Africa; Kabale University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Kigali campus Rwanda, Independent University of Rwanda, University of Kigali, Kampala International University and Bishop Barham University College, Uganda Christian University Kabale from 2009- 2020.

Dr. Joseph Tindyebwa is a holder of PhD of Management Science in Public Management, he posses a Masters Degree in Public Administration and Management, also a holder of the postgraduate diploma in Project Development and Management, in addition to a Bachelor Degree of Arts, Diploma in Education and he is registered, graduate teacher.

He has obtained further short course post graduate training ; certificate in Administrative Law and currently is undertaking a Ph. D in Education by Research at Makerere University.

His previous technical and political in-put for Forum for Democratic Change party national manifesto draft and development 2016-2021 is still admirable.