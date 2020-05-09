KABALE: Municipal Council given 14-day ultimatum to vacate land

Kabale – Kabale Municipal council has been given 14 days ultimatum to have vacated the municipal yard along the Kabale- Mbarara road and also to have transferred to Cephas Birungyi Kagyenda.

On December 27, 2019, Kabale Municipal council sold the yard to Cephas Birungi Kagyenda a kampala based lawyer and businessman at UGX1Bn.

Ever since then the municipality has failed to vacate the yard where they have a health center II and as well have failed to register it in the names of Birungyi as they have been given 14 days to vacate and as well effect the Registration of the land.

Birungi through his lawyer Justus Muhangi of M/S Muhangi Justus and partners advocates in their letter of May 4, 2020, to the municipal council they are demanding that ever since they purchased the yard the Municipal authorities have failed to vacate the possession of land plot 11-17 mbarara road and have also failed to effect the transfer the land in his name’s.

“This serves to notify you to give vacate possession (to vacate )property comprised in plot 11-17 mbarara road that was purchased by our client Mr Cephas Birungyi Kagyenda with or else a rent of Ugx 10m shall be levied beginning 14 days from the date hereof

Further you undertook to effect the Registration of the property into names of our client (Mr Cephas Birungyi Kagyenda) but todate this has not been effected .

Failure to effect the transfer or formally communicate to our client of the concrete steps being taken on this Registration within 14 days shall attract a legal action .

When contacted, the mayor Kabale Municplaity Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, revealed he was still busy we wait my phone press time he was not picking.