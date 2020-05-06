KENYA: Markets, restaurants closed in Eastleigh, Mombasa as 2 succumb to COVID-19 with 47 new cases confirmed tallying to 582

Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Nairobi – Kenya has recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases marking the highest number of infections confirmed in the country so far over a period of 24 hours.

The rise in coronavirus cases to 582 has seen the Kenyan government sanction a lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot in Eastleigh (Nairobi) and Old Town (Mombasa)

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said two more patients had succumbed to the disease raising the total number of fatalities to 26. The two patients passed away at their homes in Mombasa.

Out the 47 new cases, 32 are from Mombasa, 11 from Nairobi, two from Busia and one each in Kiambu and Kwale.

Majority of the cases in Mombasa and Nairobi were recorded in Old Town and Eastleigh areas.

The Health CS further noted that eight more patients had been discharged raising the number of recoveries so far to 190.

The government has now banned movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa after the two areas registered worrying double-figure Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row.

There shall be a cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh area of Nairobi with effect from today May 6, at 7 pm for the next 15 days. There shall be a cessation of movement in the area known as Old Town in Mombasa with effect from today May 6, at 7 pm for the next 15 days,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

Uganda

Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Atwine Diana (FILE PHOTO)

The Ministry of Health has, on Tuesday, May 5, recorded 1 new case of COVID-19 raising the number to 98 and recoveries capped at 55 with no deaths and fatalities registered.

The Ministry confirmed that the new case is a 27-year-old truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Busia OSBP.

The case tested positive of the 2,632 samples with 2,168 taken from truck drivers at Uganda’s border points. All 464 community samples tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

President Yoweri Museveni, on Tuesday, May 4, announced the partial lifting of measures for some sectors amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a live televised address, President Museveni revealed that hardware shops, wholesalers and restaurants shall resume operations in the wake of the lockdown.

President Yoweri Museveni delivers an address recently. (FILE PHOTO)

He, however, emphasised that private and public transport, schools and other activities with any gatherings will remain suspended

“Workers that were supposed to be encamped near the workplace can continue with that or use any of the modes of transport laid out. Bus, cycle or walk. These workers are known and we can follow and monitor their family,” President Museveni.