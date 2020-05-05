45 new cases recorded as Kenya become host to highest COVID-19 cases in East Africa with 535

Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. (FILE PHOTO)

Nairobi – Kenya Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday announced 45 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Kenya, 29 of which are all from Nairobi’s Eastleigh.

Becoming the highest number of infections announced by the ministry thus far –the 45 cases were confirmed from 1077 samples tested within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 535.

CS Kagwe, addressing the press at Afya House, said 30 of the 45 cases are males while the remaining 15 are females.

The CS also stated that 11 of the new cases are from Mombasa while 5 are from Wajir, among whom one is a Somali national.

Kenya’s CS Kagwe further noted that 9 more people were also discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 recoveries to 182.

He also urged Kenyans to desist from stigmatizing their fellow members of society who are suspected of contracting the disease or those who turn negative saying that they should instead empathize and sympathize with them.

“We continue to observe behaviour and practices which stigmatizing persons who have either contacted or recovered from the disease. There is not a single person who is immune to the virus, you are as likely to have it as I am, therefore nobody should be stigmatized,” he said

Uganda, on May 4, confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 raising the number to 97 as the nation digests the partial lifting of the lockdown

Uganda’s Health Minister, Dr Ruth Jane Aceng.

Uganda’s Health ministry confirmed that the 8 cases tested positive from 2,246 samples taken Monday.

Of the confirmed cases, 6 were truck drivers whose samples where taken off from the 2,061 samples taken from border entry points.

Five truck drivers that arrived via Malaba border post and 1 via Mutukula point of entry tested positive. The 2 other cases are confirmed in the Rapid Assessment Survey from the community.

The recording of the eight cases has pushed Uganda’s COVID-19 tally to 97 — (three cases shy of 100)

As a sign of relief, the Ministry confirmed that 55 recovered had been recorded to have been fully discharged after treatment from the various designated medical facilities.