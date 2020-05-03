Kenya records 30 new cases as COVID-19 total perforates to 465

Spread the love

















Nairobi – Kenya has recorded 30 more cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the total to 465.

Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases are from 883 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

“19 are from Mombasa, 8 from Nairobi, 2 from Bungoma and 1 from Kitui,” he said.

In Nairobi they are from Kawangware (2), Eastleigh (5), Kibera (1). In Mombasa the cases are from Mvita (15), Kisauni (3) and Likoni (1).

Dr. Aman noted that the two patients from Bungoma are both truck drivers.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said one of them has been admitted to Kenya Medical Training College while the other patient is at Webuye isolation center.

Dr. Aman also announced 15 more recoveries and two deaths.

Both of the patients who died were from Mombasa: the death toll from coronavirus now stands at 24.

Total number of counties with coronavirus is 16.

“We are appealing to Kenyans in targeted areas such as Kawangware to come forward to be tested, if we want to flatten the curve,” the CAS said.

He further cautioned hotels, mosques and matatu operators saying those flouting the new regulations will face the law.

“Some eateries are operating without adhering to curfew and social distancing…Matatu operators also not observing the measures…Mosques have revised prayer time and opening at night…they must stop this practice immediately failure legal action to be taken,” he warned.