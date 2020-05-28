Kisoro District Council resolve to use refunded anti-COVID-19 cash to improve service at two medical facilities

Kisoro – District Council sitting has, on Thursday, resolved to use the anti-COVID-19 cash to improve services at St. Francis hospital Mutolere and Kisoro hospital

The amount to a tune UGX120M that was money that was refunded by five members of Parliament and Minister as part of the controversial Ugx10Bn to use in improving services at the two key medical facilities.

Kisoro district received money from all the members of parliament Rose Kabagyenyi (woman MP), John Nizeyimana Kamara (Bufumbira North), Sam Kwizera Bitangaro (Bufumbira South), Dr James Nsaba Buturo (Bufumbira East), Sam Byibesho (Kisoro Municipality) and Dr Philemon Mateke, State Minister Regional cooperation.

This was during the council session that was presided over by the district speaker Amos Hakizimana where it was resolved that Kisoro hospital is allocated Ugx 60m ad and St. Francis hospital Mutolere takes Ugx 60m.

Some councillors had proposed that the Ugx 120m be used in buying relief food but councilors led by Wilson Kazimiri the Chahi sub county district coucnllor objected and said that they need to use the money in a project that is tangable and can help all the people of kisoro and asked that it be equalled shared among the two hospitals of Mutolere and Kisoro.

Then it was later annonimosly agreed by all the councillors and they said that Kisoro hospital is to use Ugx 13m for the repair of the hospital ambulance that recently was involved in an accident recently as it was in 2018 donated to the hosputal by the Japanese government while the remaining ugx 47m it’s to go to the renovation of some wards in the hospital .

They also gave Ugx 60m to St.Francis Mutolere hospital in the construction of a building to house for recently donated CT scan that was recently donated to the hospital by Tycoon King Ceasor Mulenga the Vietnamese consular general in Uganda and Amos Nzeyi the chairman crown beverages

They also resolved that the Ugx 40m that was collected in the kisoro hospital water harvest marathon for the buying of water tanks at kisoro hospital that it be used in buying solar powered lights and CCTV camaras and be intalled in kisoro hospital after Dr Micheal Baganizi told council that UNICEF donated all the water tanks which they had wanted to buy.

Abel Bizimana the kisoro LC5 boss says that the decision of the district council is a good one as the two hospitals help alot rhe people of kisoro so putting the funds their is a right decision as when the two hospitals are worked on all people will get services like the ambulance helps all people irrespective poor or rich and the CT scan people have been struggling as they have been reffered as far as mbarara regional refferal hospital.

“Am happy to see that the councilors have seen that when it’s put into the two hospitals people who have been struggling to get some services like the scan can now get it near cheaper even though Mutolere is a non government hospital but is has helped people alot it’s like a referral hospital in Kisoro”. Bizimana said.