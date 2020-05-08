VIDEO: LDU officer ‘guns down’ Bodaboda cyclist, pregnant woman

CCTV Footage of the shooting in Masaka town

Masaka – An unscrupulous soldier attached to Local Defence Unit, has, on Friday, May 8 gunned down a bodaboda cyclist critically a pregnant woman in Masaka town

Amidst light drizzling, the LDU officer attempts to embark on a motorbike in the company of the cyclist and expectant mother before opening fire and fleeing the scene

The shooting took place at Kayondo Plaza in Masaka Town on Friday afternoon.

A source at the scene reveals that the critically injured expectant mother is wife to the yet-to-be-identified LDU officer currently on the run.

“The the guy on the motorcycle is the LC Chairperson who helped the lady to hospital. Both of them are now dead. The LDU guy is the husband to the dead woman,” the source recounts

Another witness revealed that they intercepted a dashing LDU soldier unaware of the situation until they were notified

“I was trekking and intercepted an armed LDU officer running hurriedly towards Kalungu Traders’ Building before a woman informed us that fleeing soldier has just shot and killed some,” a witness recounts moments after the shooting.

Attempted to trace the fleeing LDU officer turned futile.

We were unable to retrieve a statement from Police at the time of filing this story.